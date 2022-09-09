Police ID Newark Man Killed In Shooting

Authorities have identified the victim of one of this week's Newark shootings as a 29-year-old city resident.

Khalif Ligon was found suffering a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

He was taken to University Hospital, and pronounced dead at 2:17 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

