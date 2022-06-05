Contact Us
Police ID Man Killed In Newark Shooting

by Cecilia Levine and Nicole Acosta
Newark PD (file photo)
Newark PD (file photo) Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a shooting in Newark Thursday, May 5.

Christopher G. Griffin, 36, of Newark, was shot on the 300 block of Mount Prospect Avenue in the Second Precinct just before 7 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a joint release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:06 p.m., Stephens II said alongside Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor&#39;s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877- 847-7432.

