Police: Good Samaritan Helps Nab Overnight Newark Car Burglar

A good Samaritan helped police busted an overnight car burglar Wednesday.

A concerned citizen reported hearing shattered glass then saw a man climbing out of the front passenger window of a vehicle parked near Summer Avenue and Taylor Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Responding officers found city resident Luis Santiago, 26, crouched between a car in the area, bleeding from a cut on his hand and in possession of a folding knife with a blunt ball-pointed end, Ambrose said.

Santiago was arrested and faces charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.