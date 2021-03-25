Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Good Samaritan Helps Nab Overnight Newark Car Burglar

Cecilia Levine
Luis Santiago
Luis Santiago Photo Credit: Newark PD

A good Samaritan helped police busted an overnight car burglar Wednesday.

A concerned citizen reported hearing shattered glass then saw a man climbing out of the front passenger window of a vehicle parked near Summer Avenue and Taylor Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Responding officers found city resident Luis Santiago, 26, crouched between a car in the area, bleeding from a cut on his hand and in possession of a folding knife with a blunt ball-pointed end, Ambrose said. 

Santiago was arrested and faces charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief.

