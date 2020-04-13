Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Ambulance Collides With SUV In Montclair

Jerry DeMarco
The EMT driver took the brunt of the hit.
An ambulance and SUV collided Monday morning in Montclair, injuring the EMT driving the rig and a patient who was being transported at the time, responders said.

The front driver’s side of the Atlantic Mobile Health ambulance took the brunt of the hit and ended up on a lawn at the corner of Grove Street and Bellevue Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.

The SUV was totaled, with major damage to the front, as well as the rear passenger side. All airbags in the vehicle deployed.

Montclair police and firefighters responded, along with other ambulances.

The SUV

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Grove Street and Bellevue Avenue, Montclair

At the scene.

