A body was recovered from the Passaic River Thursday, July 7, authorities said.

A passerby flagged down a Newark police officer near the Jackson Street Bridge around 6:15 p.m., Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.

Newark police and firefighters responded to the scene and worked to recover the body.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

