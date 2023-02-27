Pair Sought For Questioning In Newark Shooting Investigation

Newark police seek the public's help locating two people wanted for questioning in a shooting.

Michael Wojcik, 32, and Ayanna Gonzalez are wanted for questioning about the shooting that occurred on Feb. 15, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.

The shooting, captured on surveillance video, occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Mt. Prospect Avenue. At that location, a Black male suspect wearing a red and orange coat with a hood exited a Red 2008 CTS Cadillac and fired several shots at a group of young men, Fragé said.

The suspect fled southbound on Mt. Prospect Avenue in the vehicle that is owned by Wojcik. The vehicle has a Georgia temporary license plate (S1424879) and Gonzalez drives it frequently, Fragé said.

Fragé urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wojcik and Gonzalez to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

