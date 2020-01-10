Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Former NJ Catholic School Chaplain Charged With Endangering Welfare Of Students
Pair Killed In Newark Crash ID'd As Brothers

Cecilia Levine
The Narainsammy brothers
The Narainsammy brothers Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Authorities identified the two people killed in an early-morning Newark crash Thursday as brothers.

Roger Narainsammy, 22, was in the front passenger seat while Robert Narainsammy, 26, was in the rear passenger seat of a black Acura MDX that struck a dump truck on McCarter Highway and Lafayette Street around 2:25 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The 32-year-old driver was reportedly hospitalized and is expected to survive. The dump truck driver was not injured, and remained at the scene, Stephens and Ambrose said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.

Deadly Newark crash Thursday on Route 21

ABC7

Meanwhile, Roger and Robert's sister, Melissa Narainsammy, launched a GoFundMe in their memory, with a goal of raising $15,000.

"We lost two very loving souls who left a mother, a father, a sister, a brother and two nephews," the page says. "We appreciate anything that can help put my angels to rest and lessen the burden on my parents. Please keep my family in your prayers during this devastating time."

Photo courtesy of ABC7 news.

