Pair Killed In July Fourth Newark Shooting

Two people were killed in a Fourth of July shooting in Newark.

Nekeya Grady, 36, of Willingboro and Earl Cohen, 46, of Newark, were shot on the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue and were pronounced dead at the scene around 3 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

