Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Hudson Ex-Con Caught With Modern-Day Saturday Night Special Gets 3 Years In Fed Pen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Oxygen Tank Fire Caused By Newark Man Trying To Smoke Cigarette

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Cigarette
Cigarette Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Newark man trying to smoke cigarette instead ignited a fire to his oxygen tank Saturday morning, reports say.

The man had burns on his face when firefighters arrived to the scene on the 60s block of Mount Pleasant Avenue around 8 a.m., RLS Media reports.

He had reportedly been trying to smoke a cigarette while oxygen was being administered, the report says.

The man was reportedly taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, RLS Media says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.