One Dead, Several Critical In 6-Vehicle Crash In Summit (PHOTOS)

One person died and several others were seriously hurt in a crash involving five cars and a tractor trailer on Route 24 in Summit Thursday, May 19, officials said.

Summit firefighters worked to extricate three people around 2 p.m. on the eastbound side near mile marker 9, the City of Summit said in a release.

One driver was flown to University Hospital trauma center in Newark by New Jersey State Police while other victims were taken by ambulances to area hospitals.

Summit Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Summit Police Department and the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad. Millburn and Springfield fire departments responded to the scene with Atlantic Health, Millburn, and Springfield EMS.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

Photo courtesy of NewsCopter7.

