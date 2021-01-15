One Dead, One Firefighter Injured In Newark House Fire

One person was killed and a firefighter was injured in a Newark house fire Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters found an unresponsive man right behind the door and immediately called a second alarm while responding to 25 Hedden Terrace, a 2.5-story wood-frame home, around 8:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Another adult male was rescued from the building’s roof and a firefighter, who suffered an ankle injury, was being evaluated by EMS, Ambrose said.

The unresponsive man was pronounced at the scene. His identity was not released as of 10:50 p.m.

The fire was considered under control at 9:06 p.m.

Arson detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

