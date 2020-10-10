One Dead In Nutley House Fire (VIDEO)

One person died in a fire that tore through a Nutley home Saturday evening (scroll down for video).

The Myrtle Avenue fire broke out in the attached garage of a two-story home around 6:45 p.m.

One was pronounced dead, authorities confirmed. One other person may have been recovered from the blaze, initial reports say.

A spokesperson with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for more information.

Footage from the scene by JeffStang Fire Photography JeffStang Fire Photography

Crews from Nutley, Montclair, Lyndhurst and Bloomfield responded.

