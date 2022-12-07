Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief Probed After YouTubers Say He Tried Meeting Boy For Sex: Officials

A Nutley volunteer fire chief admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex, and now officials are investigating.

Henry Meola, 33, in a YouTube video live-streamed by OBL Nation, said his intentions were to engage sexually with the 14-year-old boy — who turned out to be the self-proclaimed child predator catchers.

“I wanted to meet someone to potentially have some form of something sexual,” Meola can be heard saying in the OBL Nation video, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Nutley Police Department and Essex County Prosecutors Office are investigating. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

