NJ Worker Crushed By 6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Dies, Authorities Say

A construction worker in North Jersey was killed after apparently being crushed by 6,000 pounds of porcelain that fell on him Monday, police said.

The incident on Harrison Avenue was being investigated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The incident occurred at Porcelain Source, headquartered in Kearny, an OSHA representative told Daily Voice.

Subsequent reports said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and in cardiac arrest.

Roseland Mayor James Spango on Tuesday announced the unidentified worker had died.

"The Borough of Roseland, NJ would like to offer its sincere condolences to the family of the employee who passed away," Spango said.

"Any incident involving loss of life is tragic and we ask all residents that you join us in keeping this individual’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The cause remains under investigation, and further comments were declined.

The company does not have an OSHA inspection history.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.