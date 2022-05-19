Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
NJ Tesla Driver Dead, Others Critical In Chain Reaction Crash With Tractor Trailer

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
Photo Credit: Joseph Keenan
A NJSP medevac lands on Route 24.
Photo Credit: Craig Hickman
A NJSP medevac lands on Route 24. A NJSP medevac lands on Route 24.
A NJSP medevac lands on Route 24. Photo Credit: Craig Hickman
Car and tractor trailer on Route 24. Car and tractor trailer on Route 24.
Photo Credit: Union County Hazmat FMBA Local 99

A 57-year-old Short Hills Tesla driver died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Route 24 in Summit Thursday, May 19, authorities said.

David M. Baum was traveling in the right lane on the eastbound side of the highway when he was struck by a Volvo tractor trailer, causing a chain-reaction crash near milepost 9 just after 2 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Tesla then struck a Toyota Venza, which struck a Hyundai, which struck a Dodge Ram, Marchan said. 

Baum died as a result of the crash while the Hyundai driver was airlifted with serious injuries. All other drivers suffered moderate injuries, Marchan said.

Summit firefighters worked to extricate three people, Summit officials said.

One driver was flown to University Hospital trauma center in Newark by New Jersey State Police while other victims were taken by ambulances to area hospitals.

Summit Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Summit Police Department and the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad. Millburn and Springfield fire departments responded to the scene with Atlantic Health, Millburn, and Springfield EMS.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

Photo courtesy of NewsCopter7.

Photo courtesy of NewsCopter7.