NJ Man Electrocuted Plugging In Generator After Ida, Police Say

A 58-year-old New Jersey man was electrocuted and killed plugging in a generator the day after Tropical Depression Ida swept across the region, authorities said.

Officers found Aventino Soares, on the side of an Ampere Parkway home in Bloomfield (Essex County) around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Capt. Anthony Sisco.

É com enorme pesar que a direcção dos Amigos do Vale USA informa os seus sócios e amigos do falecimento do nosso sócio,... Posted by Amigos do Vale USA on Friday, September 3, 2021

Soares was lying face up with an electrical cord in his hand and across his chest, and appeared to be unresponsive, police said.

Authorities determined Soares was electrocuted and the water surrounding him could be electrified, Sisco said.

Fire crews shut power to the home and officers attempted to revive Soares, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday, 25 people including Soares had died as a result of the storm, authorities said. Six were still missing as of Friday.

Soares moved to the US from Portugal in 1986 and lived in North Newark before settling in Bloomfield, according to his obituary.

He was a Manager for Beyband International of Fairfield since 1989 and a founding member of Amigos do Vale USA -- a nonprofit organization that helps immigrants from his city.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Maria De Lurdes (nee Rocha) Soares; his mother, Maria Adelaide Magalhaes Cabral; two children and their spouses; sisters; and four grandchildren.

Click here for service information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.