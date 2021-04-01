Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark Vehicle Housed With 4 Kids Crashes Into Truck During Attempted Carjacking

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Newark Police
A truck was struck by a vehicle housed with four kids in Newark during what police described as an attempted carjacking Thursday afternoon.

A woman exited her vehicle, leaving four childing inside with the car running, shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Heller Parkway and Branch Brook Drive, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

A suspect then entered her car, hitting a nearby truck, O'Hara said. 

The suspect reportedly fled in a white Jeep, O'Hara said.

The children in the vehicle were uninjured, O'Hara said.

The incident remains under investigation. 

No further information was available.

Have photos? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com.

