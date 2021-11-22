Newark Teen Dies Days After Double Shooting

A 17-year-old boy died days after he and another male were shot in a vehicle in Newark, authorities said.

Yashawn A. Hansen succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Nov. 19 just after 4:05 p.m. -- three days after the incident, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Police responding to Quitman Street in Newark on a report of shots fired found Hansen and another man in a vehicle having suffered gunshot wounds, O'Hara and Stephens said.

Both were transported to University Hospital, where Hansen was pronounced dead just after 4:05 p.m. Friday, police said. The other victim survived.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

