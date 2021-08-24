Contact Us
Newark Stabbing Suspect Arrested, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Jeff Napier
Jeff Napier Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 40-year-old stabbing suspect was arrested in Newark, authorities said.

Jeff Napier chased the victim inside of a Chapel Street business and stabbed him around 8:40 a.m. Aug. 7, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said,

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives investigating this incident identified Napier as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He was located and arrested on Aug. 18 on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

