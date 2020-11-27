Newark Police SUV Struck By Speeding Car At Crash Scene Injuring 7

Seven people including an off-duty Newark police officer were injured by a speeding vehicle that slammed a vehicle on Route 21, moments after a previous crash, authorities said.

Police were assisting at the scene of an accident at Route 21 and Riverside Avenue around 10:10 p.m., when a gray Honda collided with two other vehicles on the roadway, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

One of the vehicles struck by the Honda crashed into the Newark police car on impact, Ambrose said.

Seven individuals, including an off-duty Newark police officer, suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The police car was not occupied at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

