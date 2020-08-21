Newark Police Seek Suspect In Street Gunpoint Robbery

Police in Newark are seeking the public's. help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

The man pictured above was one of two who approached the victim on the 400 block of East Kearny Street and robbed him of his personal belongings Aug. 15, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Ambrose urges anyone with information about him to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

