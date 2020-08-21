Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Newark Police Seek Suspect In Street Gunpoint Robbery

Newark Police Seek Suspect In Street Gunpoint Robbery

Cecilia Levine
Do you know this man?
Do you know this man? Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public's. help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

The man pictured above was one of two who approached the victim on the 400 block of East Kearny Street and robbed him of his personal belongings Aug. 15, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. 

Ambrose urges anyone with information about him to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

