Newark Police Seek Porch Pirate

The man was seen walking up to the house on Carolina Avenue near Grove Terrace, taking the package and placing it in a plastic black bag around 11:30 last Thursday morning, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.
Authorities in Newark are seeking a man caught on surveillance tapes swiping an Amazon package off someone's porch.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt with a black sweater over his shoulders, light blue jeans and a black cap with the wood “SOX” on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at ‪1-877-NWK-TIPS‬ (‪1-877-695-8477‬). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

