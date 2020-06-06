Newark Police Seek Porch Pirate

Authorities in Newark are seeking a man caught on surveillance tapes swiping an Amazon package off someone's porch.

The man was seen walking up to the house on Carolina Avenue near Grove Terrace, taking the package and placing it in a plastic black bag around 11:30 last Thursday morning, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt with a black sweater over his shoulders, light blue jeans and a black cap with the wood “SOX” on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at ‪1-877-NWK-TIPS‬ (‪1-877-695-8477‬). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

