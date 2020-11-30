Newark Police Seek Missing Man With Alzheimer's, 97

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a 97-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Albano Paiva, who uses a walker, was last seen at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28, at Seabras Supermarket on Lafayette Street, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

He was wearing a brown sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and dark green tennis shoes.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Albano Paiva to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

