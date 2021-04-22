Newark Police Seek ID Of Person In Red Dress Who Hit Victim Over Head With Brick

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying an individual they said struck a victim in the head with a brick.

The victim was struck near Broad Street and Raymond Boulevard by an individual wearing a red dress around 6:20 p.m., April 12, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

O’Hara urges anyone with information to call the Newark Police Division‘s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play.

Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

