Essex Daily Voice
Essex Daily Voice

Newark Police Seek Gas Station Shooting Suspect

Joe Gomez
Suspect
Suspect Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a shooting that resulted in an injury on Oct. 22.

The shooting happened at around 6:33 p.m. at an Exxon Gas Station in the 300 block of Springfield Avenue, authorities said.

When police arrived, the suspect fled through the rear of the gas station and into the parking lot areas of Home Depot and Walgreens, authorities said.

The suspected shooter is described as a Black male, wearing a grey zippered sweatshirt with a hood, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about criminal activity to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

