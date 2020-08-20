Newark Police Seek Fried Chicken Restaurant Shooter

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating a man who they say shot a restaurant worker earlier this month.

The man, pictured above, shot a worker at Royal Fried Chicken on South Orange Avenue, then fled north on Bergen Street around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was wearing a black T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, red sneakers and carrying a gray and black checkered backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at:www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

