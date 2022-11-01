Newark Police Officers Wounded By Rooftop Sniper: What We Know So Far (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Two Newark police officers were reported in stable condition after being shot by a rooftop sniper on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

Meanwhile, the shooter remained at large as night fell.

One officer was shot in the neck and the other twice in the leg at a home near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue and Chancellor Avenue in South Newark shortly before 2 p.m. Nov. 1, according to the sources and multiple news reports.

Video obtained by Daily Voice shows the first officer on his back and holding his neck next to a large splotch of blood in the street.

A passerby then stops her car and gets out -- then, with no regard for her own safety, retrieves a large piece of cloth, rolls it up and presses it against the neck of the officer.

Another officer takes over while her colleagues draw their weapons and scan the rooftops.

Both injured officers were rushed to University Hospital by their colleagues, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

A vehicle was also shot up and burst into flames that were extinguished by city firefighters, one of them said.

State Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, D-Essex, said the shooter fired a long gun from the roof of a residential building as the uniformed officers tried to serve a warrant.

Some civilians said they heard at least a dozen shots before seeing both men on the ground and wounded.

A huge contingent of colleagues joined loved ones at the hospital, where Newark Fraternal Order of Police President Jeff Weber said the as-yet-unidentified male officers were in stable condition.

Weber praised the officers as well as those who, he said, did "a tremendous job" getting them to the hospital.

The area was shut down and residents were urged to remain in their homes. City schools were also locked down as a precaution.

Law enforcement officers including federal officers who work downtown, New Jersey State Police and a SWAT team converged on the scene. Also responding were Essex County sheriff's officers, detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and NJ TRANSIT police, among others.

An NJSP helicopter hovered overhead the ordinarily quiet neighborhood in the state's largest city.

At one point, just before dark, tactical units appeared about to take action, collecting equipment from one of their vehicles. Police also expanded the restricted area, pushing reporters and spectators a little less than a block up.

Onlookers suspected someone may have been holed up in a building on the street, but that couldn't be confirmed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured officers and all the officers handling the Newark attack," New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association Patrick Colligan said in a statement. "This level of violence must be stopped and condemned by everyone."

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he was "aware of and closely monitoring" the situation: "I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

