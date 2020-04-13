Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark Police Captain Returns To Work After Coronavirus Battle

Cecilia Levine
Newark Police Capt. Matthew Ruane
Newark Police Capt. Matthew Ruane Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark Police Capt. Matthew Ruane is back on the front lines.

Ruane, commander of the training division, has been in law enforcement for 22 years -- 19 of those with the Newark Police Department.

Coronavirus, he says, has been his most challenging battle yet.

"The hardest part of this experience isn’t the fever, pain and cough," Ruane said. "It was being away from my loved ones and having to be isolated, but it is something you have to do.

His advice?: "Stay safe by following medical guidelines and make sure to check-up on one another when you know someone has fallen ill."

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Ruane is an example of "light at the end of the tunnel.

"We are glad to have him back."

