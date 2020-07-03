Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark PD: Armed Suspects In Porsche SUV Wanted In String Of Robberies

Cecilia Levine
The suspects reportedly fled in a silver Porsche Cayenne. Photo Credit: Wikimedia user IFCAR

Authorities in Newark and surrounding towns are on the lookout for suspects in a silver Porsche SUV wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies.

The latest incident occurred Thursday evening, when the armed suspects robbed a North Ward business on the 200 block of Park Avenue near Branch Brook Park around 5:10 p.m. The men were reportedly involved in at least one other incident.

The black, male suspects stole an unknown amount of proceeds, then ran from the scene, reports say. They were last seen speeding off in a silver of light colored Porsche Cayenne with reported New Jersey license plate "W37-GWR."

Newark police are investigating and following all leads, Police Director Anthony Ambrose said.

