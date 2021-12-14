Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice
Newark Officer Shot, Suspect In Custody: Police

Cecilia Levine
A recent handgun recovered by Newark police.
A recent handgun recovered by Newark police. Photo Credit: Newark PD

A police officer was hospitalized after being shot in Newark Tuesday night, officials confirmed.

The officer was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound suffered near 14th Avenue and 14th Street around 8:35 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

He was in stable condition as of 9:30 p.m. 

A suspect was in custody and a gun was recovered, authorities said. 

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

