Newark Man Wanted For Slashing Neighbor During Argument, Authorities Say

A Newark man is wanted on an aggravated assault charge stemming from a neighbors dispute last week, authorities said.

A man was cut in the hand with a knife following an argument with a neighbor around 12 p.m. on the 200 block of Woodside Avenue Dec. 21, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Patrick A. Morales, 29, was later identified as a suspect, Ambrose said.

He is described as being 5’4” tall and 180 pounds.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Patrick Morales to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

