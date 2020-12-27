Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Clifton Officer Slashed, Shots Fired In Confrontation At Route 3 HoJos
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man Wanted For Slashing Neighbor During Argument, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Morales
Patrick Morales Photo Credit: Newark PD

A Newark man is wanted on an aggravated assault charge stemming from a neighbors dispute last week, authorities said.

A man was cut in the hand with a knife following an argument with a neighbor around 12 p.m. on the 200 block of Woodside Avenue Dec. 21, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Patrick A. Morales, 29, was later identified as a suspect, Ambrose said.

He is described as being 5’4” tall and 180 pounds.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Patrick Morales to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.