Newark Man Wanted For Hitting Victim With Chain: Police

A Newark man is wanted on aggravated assault charges, authorities said.

Edwin F. Pabon-Saldana, 44, smashed the passenger side window of a 2014 Nissan Versa with a chain on Thursday, March 31, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Officers were initially called to South 18th Street and South Orange Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a car accident, they said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Pabon-Saldana was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to police. He is described as approximately 6 feet tall with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.