Newark Man Gunned Down In Irvington

A 34-year-old man died in an Irvington shooting Monday evening, authorities said.

Kevin L. Williams, of Newark, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Cleremont Avenue around 7 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:24 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

