Essex Daily Voice
Essex Daily Voice

Newark Man Gunned Down In Irvington

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
100 block of Cleremont Ave
100 block of Cleremont Ave Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 34-year-old man died in an Irvington shooting Monday evening, authorities said.

Kevin L. Williams, of Newark, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Cleremont Avenue around 7 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:24 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

