Newark Man Gets 106 Years For Sexual Assaults Of Teen Sisters

A 53-year-old man from Newark was sentenced to 106 years behind bars for years-long sexual assaults of teenage sisters, authorities said.

Thomas Crandell must serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and if released he would be subject to parole supervision for life. He must also register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Crandell began sexually assaulting one of the victims when she was 14 years old, said Nicole Buermann, an Assistant Prosecutor in the Special Victims Unit of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He continued sexually assaulting her until she was 17 years old, when the crimes were reported, Buermann said.

Crandell sexually assaulted the first victim’s younger sister twice in the summer of 2018, when she was 14 years old.

On Oct. 31, 2022, following a trial before Judge Leath, the jury found Crandell guilty of all 26 counts brought against him in the indictment, including five counts of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, 14 counts of second degree Sexual Assault, four counts of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of third degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, and one count of fourth degree Sexual Contact.

Superior Court Judge Verna G. Leath sentenced Crandell Wednesday, March 15 to 106 years in state prison.

Buermann credits the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for their diligent investigation of the case.

