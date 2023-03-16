Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Phucket Fugitive Returned To Face Charges In NJ Deli Fraud Scheme
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man Gets 106 Years For Sexual Assaults Of Teen Sisters

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Crandell
Thomas Crandell Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old man from Newark was sentenced to 106 years behind bars for years-long sexual assaults of teenage sisters, authorities said.

Thomas Crandell must serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and if released he would be subject to parole supervision for life. He must also register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Crandell began sexually assaulting one of the victims when she was 14 years old, said Nicole Buermann, an Assistant Prosecutor in the Special Victims Unit of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He continued sexually assaulting her until she was 17 years old, when the crimes were reported, Buermann said.

Crandell sexually assaulted the first victim’s younger sister twice in the summer of 2018, when she was 14 years old.  

On Oct. 31, 2022, following a trial before Judge Leath, the jury found Crandell guilty of all 26 counts brought against him in the indictment, including five counts of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, 14 counts of second degree Sexual Assault, four counts of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of third degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, and one count of fourth degree Sexual Contact.  

Superior Court Judge Verna G. Leath sentenced Crandell Wednesday, March 15 to 106 years in state prison.

Buermann credits the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for their diligent investigation of the case.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.