Newark Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charge In Shooting

A 23-year-old man has been charged in a Newark shooting that left one person injured earlier this month, authorities said Friday.

City resident Jamil F. Brown, 23, is accused of shooting a man near Wolcott Terrace and Hawthorne Avenue around 7:45 p.m., Oct. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Newark Beth Israel Hospital, Ambrose said.

Brown was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

