Newark Man Dies In Shooting

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Newark.

Dawoo A. Goff was found with a gunshot wound on the 200 block of South 6th Street, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

