Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Newark Man Charged In Trio Of Restaurant Burglaries

Cecilia Levine
Nathaniel Hartwell
Nathaniel Hartwell Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 30-year-old Newark man has been charged with stealing hundreds of dollars in connection with three restaurant burglaries.

A man later identified as Nathaniel Hartwell shattered the drive-thru window of McDonald's on 18th Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

No cash was taken, but the Hartwell was seen by Police on surveillance camera inside the restaurant.

Police responded to Checkers on Hartford Street around 4:20 a.m. Monday, where the registers were missing $225, Ambrose said.

Surveillance tapes showed a man break the glass of the drive-thru window and enter the restaurant, before taking the cash, police said.

Then, that night around 9:40, Hartwell broke into Dunkin Donuts on South Orange Avenue by pushing the store's drive-thru window, Ambrose said.

The man then took $200 from the registers, which were found on the floor upon police response, authorities said. Hartwell was seen fleeing through the back exit of the eatery, police said.

Detectives investigating these burglaries identified Hartwell as a suspect in each incident and obtained a warrant for his arrest. 

Hartwell was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after being arrested in East Orange for a similar break-in at Popeye’s, 929 South Orange Ave.

