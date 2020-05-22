Newark Man, 28, Killed In Shooting

A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Newark, authorities said.

Devante Perry, of Newark, was shot on the 100 block of Avon Avenue and pronounced dead around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.

This investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432 .

