Newark Man, 22, Fatally Shot

A 22-year-old Newark man was fatally shot over the weekend, authorities said.

Tyree R. Quinones was shot on the 100 block of Sunset Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:55 am today.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

