DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man, 20, Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Maplewood Soccer Player Moussa Fofana

Valerie Musson
Yohan Hernandez, 18, of Newark
Yohan Hernandez, 18, of Newark Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 20-year-old Newark man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the June shooting that fatally wounded a Maplewood high school soccer player.

Yohan Hernandez was taken into custody late Thursday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul said in a joint release.

Yohan is accused of shooting Moussa Fofana, 18, who was found near Underhill Field on Garfield Place with a gunshot wound just before 9:40 p.m. on June 6 and pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said.

A second victim was injured in the shooting and treated at a local hospital, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

The investigation was conducted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, Maplewood Police Department, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department under the direction of Sheriff Armando Fontoura, the FBI under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch, Jr. and the U.S. Attorney’s Office under the leadership of Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

