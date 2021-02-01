Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark Firefighters Hospitalized With Burns Battling 2-Alarm House Blaze

Cecilia Levine
The blaze broke out at the vacant, 2.5-story home at 29 Leslie St., bringing nearly 80 firefighters to the scene around 11:40 p.m. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Two Newark firefighters were hospitalized with burns in a two-alarm fire Friday night.

The blaze broke out at the vacant, 2.5-story home at 29 Leslie St., bringing nearly 80 firefighters to the scene around 11:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

One side of the building collapsed before the fire was deemed under control at 12:46 a.m., after having reached two alarms.

Two firefighters were burned at the scene: One to his arms, neck and face and one to his arms and neck, Ambrose said.

Both were taken to University Hospital for treatment and released. No other injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of this fire is being investigated by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit

