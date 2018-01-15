Newark Firefighter Found Dead In Firehouse, Retired Colleague Critically Injured (DEVELOPING)

The body of a Newark firefighter was found in a firehouse Saturday and a retired firefighter was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities tell Daily Voice.

The circumstances around the incident were not immediately known, according to a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The body was found at the Park Avenue firehouse sometime Saturday, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

