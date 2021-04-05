Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Ex-Con Charged In Deadly East Orange Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Terrance Nelson
Terrance Nelson Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 35-year-old ex-convict from Newark has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another city man over the weekend in East Orange, authorities said.

Terrance Nelson is accused of shooting Shakur Robinson, 34, in a home on the 500 block of South Clinton Street May 1, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said.

Nelson was charged with murder and illegal possession of a weapon, and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

It was not clear what he had previously been convicted of.

The investigation, which is being handled by the East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential. 

