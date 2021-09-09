Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice

Newark Delivery Truck Driver Shot Dead While Working In Plainfield

Cecilia Levine
200 block of Garfield Avenue in Plainfield
200 block of Garfield Avenue in Plainfield Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 36-year-old delivery truck driver from Newark was shot and killed while working in Plainfield Wednesday, authorities said.

Plainfield police responding to the 200 block of Garfield Avenue found Jamar S. Harris suffering a fatal gunshot wound around 2 p.m., Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said alongside local police.

The investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Plainfield Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416, or Plainfield Police Department Sergeant Thomas Collina at 732-620-2209.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

