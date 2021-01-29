New Jersey EMS President Charged With Stealing Nearly $100K From Rescue Squad

A Bergen County man was charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from the Essex County emergency rescue squad that he presided over, authorities said.

Jonathan Arredondo stole more than $75,000 from various Nutley Emergency and Rescue Squad accounts and ran up more than $30,000 in personal finances, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said Friday.

The 30-year-old River Vale resident withdrew cash of approximately $5,000 increments and then deposited the money into his own personal bank accounts 19 times between May 2019 and August 2020, Stephens said.

Arredondo served as president of the squad during that time, while the position of treasurer was vacant, Stephens said.

A new treasure was elected in 2020 and, following an audit, an investigation was opened, authorities said.

Arredondo is expected to make his first court appearance on March 1.

