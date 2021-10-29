Mysterious Monkey Sightings Reported By North Jersey Students

Students at one North Jersey school were kept inside on Friday due to alleged monkey sightings outside, NJ Advance Media reports.

South Orange public works employees numerous students at the Montrose Early Childhood Center in South Orange all reported seeing the animal, the outlet said.

School principal Bonita Samuels said students have been inside since 10:15 a.m., and will be until the monkey is located. Samuels did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment Friday afternoon.

By the time animal control officers arrived, the animal had vanished, NJ Advance Media reports.

Officials from St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center -- which covers animal control in South Orange -- received the same description of the animal from multiple sources, leading them to believe there very well was a monkey monkeying around.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.