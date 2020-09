A motorcyclist was in critical condition following a Newark crash early Saturday morning.

The motorcycle collided with an SUV at Frelinghuysen in Evergreen avenues around 3:55 a.m., a spokesperson for the Newark Police Division said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained at the scene. This incident is under investigation.

The motorcyclist was in critical condition.

No further information was available.

