A motorcycle crash with injuries closed a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike Saturday in Kearny.

The crash occurred on northbound side of the Eastern Spur at Interchange 15W - Route 280, 511nj.org reports.

Crash and Crash with Injuries on New Jersey Turnpike - Eastern Spur northbound entering at Interchange 15W - I-280 (Kearny) All lanes blocked https://t.co/tcIGzifqeh — 511NJ TPK (@511njtpk) May 1, 2021

Serious injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.