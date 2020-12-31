'Most Deff A Real One': Charisse Ates Of East Orange, 38, Killed In Newark Shooting

Charisse Ates of East Orange was killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Newark, authorities said Thursday. She was 38 years old.
Ates was on the 100 block of South 8th Street when she was shot, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said
She was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 9:40 p.m.
Condolences poured in on Facebook.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.
