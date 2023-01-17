Contact Us
Missing Woman Found Dead On Roof Of Building: Nutley PD

Cecilia Levine
Nutley police
Nutley police Photo Credit: Nutley PD

A 74-year-old woman reported missing was found dead on the roof of a building, authorities in Nutley said.

Police were called to Williams Street to help look for the victim, whose daughter reported her missing on Jan. 16, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.

Police searched the apartment and building and found the woman unresponsive on the roof, they said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives were called in to investigate.

The incident did not appear suspicious, however, police were awaiting a determination from the medical examiner on cause of death.

